Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $283.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.