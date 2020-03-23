Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.08 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

