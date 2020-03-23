Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $111.06 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

