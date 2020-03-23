MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,877.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.02102411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.03473250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00619886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00672242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00081556 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00513189 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016917 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.