McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Cut to $1.75

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 201.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

NYSE MUX opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 538,901 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

