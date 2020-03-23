MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of MAXIMUS worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $51.96 on Monday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

