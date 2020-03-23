Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

MCFT stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

