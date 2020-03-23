MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.53. MasTec reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $56,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,553. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

