Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Aqua America by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua America stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

