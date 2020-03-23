Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 950,467 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.23% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

