Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 844,817 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 151,927 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 291.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 79,203.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

