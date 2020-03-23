Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

