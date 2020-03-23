Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 550.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,733 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 285,108 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 515.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 96,014 shares during the period.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.57. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.