Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 19,584 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Amkor Technology worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 554,734 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

