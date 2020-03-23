Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSOD. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 232,472 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. TheStreet upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $25.44 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

