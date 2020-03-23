Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 230,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.