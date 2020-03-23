Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after buying an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 445,397 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 478,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.