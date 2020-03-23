Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

SBGI stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

