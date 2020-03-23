Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Herc worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 39.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Herc stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

