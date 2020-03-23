Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Barclays PLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after buying an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 750,229 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth $42,400,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 1,188.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 340,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOGM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -275.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.00. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions.

