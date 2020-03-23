Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 24,983 Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

NYSE:DOV opened at $66.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

