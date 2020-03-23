Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5,399.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

NYSE DOOR opened at $41.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

