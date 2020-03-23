Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 393,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

