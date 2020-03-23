Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,279 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.45.

AVY traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,330. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

