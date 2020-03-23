Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Gentex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 889,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gentex by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Gentex stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 384,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,072. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

