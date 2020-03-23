Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 707,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 4,381,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 48,268.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,010 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 959,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,184. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

