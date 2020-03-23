Marshall Wace LLP Takes $7.56 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 76.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $43.88. 1,129,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,671. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

