Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.75 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,143 shares of company stock valued at $225,026. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. 379,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBL. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

