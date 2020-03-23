Marshall Wace LLP Sells 8,332 Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Mobile Mini worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

MINI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,223. The firm has a market cap of $896.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.