Marshall Wace LLP Sells 6,207 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Bunge worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Zachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

