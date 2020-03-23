Marshall Wace LLP Sells 47,146 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRA. TheStreet cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.11. 16,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,426. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.95.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

