Marshall Wace LLP Sells 37,945 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,945 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Boeing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,158,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.67. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37, a PEG ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

