Marshall Wace LLP Sells 212,547 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Genworth Financial worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GNW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.61. 144,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,218. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.48. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

