Marshall Wace LLP Sells 12,934 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

NYSE:C traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,138,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

