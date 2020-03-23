Marshall Wace LLP Sells 126,375 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,924,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,507,000 after buying an additional 146,596 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 783,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,905,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

