Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of SkyWest worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,491. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

