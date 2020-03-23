Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.61% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUPN traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,928. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $844.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

