Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 516,384 Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 516,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller bought 12,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.28. 14,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.39. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.