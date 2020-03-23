Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 38,371 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,610,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,367,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after buying an additional 147,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.58. 15,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,922. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.