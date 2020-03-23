Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 26,400 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $10.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,493. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $191.59 and a one year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.14.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

