Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 4,546 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.87% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 129,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $460.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

