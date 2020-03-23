Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 223,536 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3,864.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 628,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $8,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,421.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $5,204,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. 34,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

