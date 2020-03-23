Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $7.50 Million Investment in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mantech International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

