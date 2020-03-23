Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.38. 68,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.65 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

