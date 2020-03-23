Marshall Wace LLP Invests $7.25 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 508,248 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.