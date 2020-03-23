Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.88 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 126,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,805. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

