Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.84 Million in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 116,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

