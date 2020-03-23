Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Acacia Communications worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.74. 8,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $597,419. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

