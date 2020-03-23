Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1,228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,817 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.38% of Knowles worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 788.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $7,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326,438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 521,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 316,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

