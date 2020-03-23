Marshall Wace LLP Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.05% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.